Three boats rescued by Shoreham lifeboats

It was a busy weekend for the Shoreham lifeboat as three boats were rescued over two days.

The all weather Shoreham RNLI lifeboat was called to a broken down 20ft speedboat at 11.15am on Saturday (July, 8) while on exercise.

The boat, which had two people on board, was located 200 metres west of the West Pier in Brighton, according to a spokesman.

The vessel was towed into Brighton Marina and put on a mooring.

The next evening at 10.25pm the lifeboat was called to a 16ft speedboat, which had broken down earlier in the day and been anchored close inshore west of Shoreham Harbour, the spokesman said.

The boat, which was empty, was located and the owner was traced.

The lifeboat towed the vessel to safety and moored it at the Sussex Yacht Club.

While returning to station at 11.30pm, the inshore lifeboat crew spotted a vessel adrift in the harbour after its mooring lines had been cut, confirmed the spokesman.

The empty open fishing boat was towed by the lifeboat into the locks at Shoreham Harbour.

The lifeboat then returned to station.