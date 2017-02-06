Three bedroom semi-detached family house

This three bedroom 1920s semi-detached family house is situated in a popular and established residential location in Shoreham.

The property, in Rosslyn Road, is about a tenth of a mile from the town centre and mainline railway station, ideal for commuters.

Features and accommodation include an open-plan lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen, conservatory, ground floor cloakroom, three good sized bedrooms, family bathroom/WC and some period features.

Outside, there is off-road parking to front and a south-facing rear garden with separate workshop/studio to rear.

Price £500,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk