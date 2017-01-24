Three bedroom end-of-terrace property

This well-presented three bedroom end-of-terrace mock Regency style house is situated in a popular and established residential location in Shoreham.

The property, in Rectory Road, is about one and a half miles from the town centre, with Southwick Green and Square also easily accessible.

The area is also served by schools for all age groups.

Features and accommodation include a dual-aspect lounge/dining room, modern fitted kitchen, conservatory, ground floor WC/utility room, three good sized bedrooms, modern fitted family bathroom/WC with separate shower cubicle, fully boarded loft room with electric ladder, south-facing rear garden and a garage.

Price £399,950.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk