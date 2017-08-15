Things are heating up for Worthing’s first chilli fiesta

This weekend will be a hot one – even if the sun is not beating down.

Worthing’s first chilli fiesta will be held in Montague Place from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

The event has been held in Shoreham for the past six years, but now has a new home.

The fiesta will feature 20-plus of the best chilli producers in the UK selling their products, with a range of food and chilli drinks on offer.

Among the items on offer will be cooking sauces, chilli pasties and pickles, chilli dips and chilli snacks.

Visitors will also be able to buy chilli plants, so they can have a go at growing their own.

There will also be live music and a special ‘clash of the Titans’ chilli-eating contest, beginning at 3.30pm, with the winner getting a T-shirt proclaiming them a Chilli Titan.

For more information on the event, visit the website