The Undateables star helps charity shop celebrate autism

The colourful SOLD charity shop in Shoreham is celebrating Autism Awareness Month in style.

Trainees with Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Disabilities have been able to express themselves through the shop displays, which is helping to explain what autism is like for them.

Singer-songwriter Daniel Wakeford. Photo by Derek Martin DM17417731a

But the real highlight of the celebration so far has been a visit from Daniel Wakeford, who is a bit of a local celebrity and a favourite from the Channel 4 programme The Undateables.

Daniel, from Hangleton, is on the autistic spectrum and he has previously supported the charity shop by singing at the opening in November 2013 and at the first birthday party.

Singer-songwriter Daniel visited the High Street shop again on Saturday and performed some of his songs live for customers.

Carolyn Shrosbree, a respite carer, set up SOLD to offer realistic work experience opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

Trainee Ellis Ashe beside a mannequin she dressed as herself. Photo by Derek Martin DM17417665a

She said: “At the moment, we are celebrating Autism Awareness Month and our window display is dedicated to our trainees with autism.

“They have each been given a mannequin to dress as themselves and create individual installations to reflect their interests.”

