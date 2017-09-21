The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for one of these:

01 - Alehouse & Kitchen, High Street, Worthing

02 - Anchored In Worthing, West Buildings, Worthing

03 - Bar Nextdoor, Rowlands Road, Worthing

04 - Broadwater, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

05 - Brookstead Alehouse, South Farm Road, Worthing

06 - Cheers II, Ann Street, Worthing

07 - Chequer Inn, High Street, Steyning

08 - Coach & Horses Clapham, Arundel Road, Worthing

09 - Eagle Inn, Tarrant Street, Arundel

10 - Forty Two, Marine Parade, Worthing

11 - George & Dragon, High Street, Tarring

12 - Green Man Ale & Cider House, South Street, Tarring

13 - J B’s Traditional Bar, New Street, Worthing

14 - Macmillan’s Bar, Union Place, Worthing

15 - Marlipins Public House, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

16 - Old Star Ale & Cider House, Church Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

17 - Pebbles On The Port, Lady Bee Industrial Estate, Southwick

18 - Piston Broke, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

19 - Rocking Horse, The Broadway, Brighton Road, Worthing

20 - Sussex Yeoman, Palatine Road, Goring

21 - Suter’s Yard, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

22 - Tangerine, Marine Parade, Worthing

23 - The Alexandra, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing

24 - The Amsterdam Inn, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

25 - The Arun View Inn, Wharf Road, Littlehampton

26 - The Beach House Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing

27 - The Black Horse Inn, Climping Street, Littlehampton

28 - The Black Horse Inn, High Street, Findon

29 - The Black Rabbit, Mill Road, Arundel

30 - The Bridge Inn, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

31 - The Bridge Inn, Houghton Bridge, Amberley

32 - The Buckingham Arms, Brunswick Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

33 - The Bulls Head, Goring Street, Worthing

34 - The Castle Ale House, Newland Road, Worthing

35 - The Castle Inn Hotel, The Street, Bramber

36 - The Charles Dickens, Heene Road, Worthing

37 - The Clockhouse Bar, Sea Road, East Preston

38 - The Corner House, High Street, Worthing

39 - The Crabtree Inn, Buckingham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

40 - The Cricketers, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

41 - The Cricketers, The Green, Southwick

42 - The Crown, High Street, Littlehampton

43 - The Crown & Anchor, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

44 - The Dew Drop, Wick Street, Wick

45 - The Dolphin Hotel, High Street, Littlehampton

46 - The Duke Of Wellington, Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

47 - The Egremont Hotel, Brighton Road, Worthing

48 - The Farmers, South Street, Lancing

49 - The Ferry Inn, East Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

50 - The Fox Inn, Arundel Road, Patching

51 - The Gardeners Arms, West Street, Sompting

52 - The George, Main Street, Burpham

53 - The George & Dragon, Houghton

54 - The Georgi Fin Micropub, Goring Road, Goring

55 - The George Inn, Surrey Street, Litlehampton

56 - The Golden Lion, The Strand, Worthing

57 - The Grand Victorian Hotel, Railway Approach, Worthing

58 - The Grizzly Bear, South Street, Worthing

59 - The Gun Inn, High Street, Findon

60 - The Hare & Hounds, Portland Road, Worthing

61 - The Henty Arms, Ferring Lane, Worthing

62 - The Holly Tree Pub, The Street, Walberton

63 - The Joyful Whippet, Halewick Lane, Sompting

64 - The Kings Arms, Tarrant Street, Arundel

65 - The Kings Head Inn, High Street, Upper Beeding

66 - The Lamb Inn, The Street, Rustington

67 - The Lamb Inn, Salvington Roa, Worthing

68 - The Lamb Inn, The Square, Angmering

69 - The Libertine, Portland Road, Worthing

70 - The Locomotive, Lyminster Road, Wick

71 - The Longshore, Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

72 - The Marquis of Granby, West Street, Sompting

73 - The Mulberry, Goring Road, Worthing

74 - The New Inn, Norfolk Road, Littlehampton

75 - The New Sussex Hotel, South Street, Lancing

76 - The Norfolk Arms, Church Street, Steyning

77 - The Norfolk Arms Hotel, High Street, Arundel

78 - The North Star, Littlehampton Road, Worthing

79 - The Oystercatcher, Yapton Road, Climping

80 - The Railway, North Road, Lancing

81 - The Red Lion, High Street, Arundel

82 - The Red Lion Inn, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

83 - The Richard Cobden, Cobden Road, Worthing

84 - The Rising Sun, Shoreham Road, Upper Beeding

85 - The Romans, Manor Hall Road, Southwick

86 - The Rose and Crown, Montague Street, Worthing

87 - The Roundstone, Roundstone Lane, East Preston

88 - The Royal George, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

89 - The Royal Oak, Brighton Road, Worthing

90 - The Royal Sovereign, Middle Street, Shoreham-by_Sea

91 - The Schooner, Albion Street, Southwick

92 - The Seaview Hotel, Sea Road, East Preston

93 - The Selden Arms, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing

94 - The Ship & Anchor Pub, Station Road, Ford

95 - The Ship Inn, Southwick Street, Southwick

96 - The Six Bells, Lyminster Road, Wick

97 - The Smugglers Return, Ham Road, Worthing

98 - The Sportsman Inn, Crossgate, Arundel

99 - The Spotted Cow, High Street, Angmering

100 - The Spur Hotel, London Road, Slindon Common

101 - The Slug & Lettuce, Chapel Road, Worthing

102 - The Stanley Ale House, Queensway, Lancing

103 - The Star Inn, High Street, Steyning

104 - The Steam Packet, River Road, Littlehampton

105 - The St Marys Gate Inn, London Road, Arundel

106 - The Swallows Return, Titnore Lane, Worthing107 - The Swan Hotel, High Street, Arundel

108 - The Swiss Cottage, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

109 - The Three Fishes, Chapel Road, Worthing

110 - The Tudor Close, Ferringham Lane, Ferring

111 - The Tudor Tavern, Sea Road, East Preston

112 - The Valley Bar, Findon Road, Worthing

113 - The Vintners Parrot, Warwick Street, Worthing

114 - The Wandering Goose, Marine Parade, Worthing

115 - The White Hart, Surrey Street, Littlehampton

116 - The White Hart, Queen Street, Arundel

117 - The White Horse, High Street, Steyning

118 - The White Swan, Chichester Road, Arundel

119 - The Windmill, Mill Lane, Rustington

120 - The Woodman Arms, Angmering

121 - The Worlds End, Arundel Road, Worthing

122 - Thomas A Becket, Rectory Road, Worthing

123 - Warwick Arms, Warwick Street, Worthing

124 - Ye John Selden, Half Moon Lane, Salvington

125 - Ye Olde House at Home, Broadwater Street East, Worthing

126 - The Vine, High Street, Tarring