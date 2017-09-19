The Color Run returns to Brighton - here's what you need to know

The seafront will be a kaleidoscope of colour this weekend, as 'the happiest 5k on the planet' returns to Brighton for its fifth year.

The Color Run takes place at Madeira Drive on Saturday (September 23), with a 5k race at 11am and 4pm.

The Color Run Brighton

Thousands have signed up to the event, ready to dance, walk and run their way round the 5k course.

Here's what you need to know if you're taking part.

Participants should arrive 30 minutes before their race, with warm up activities taking place.

If you have your race pack there’s no need to check in or register when you arrive, just join in the fun

Rainbow cakes by Angel Food Bakerywill be on offer to the first 200 Color runners to claim them

If you’ve bought a Fast Track ticket make sure that you have your event bib number on the front of your t-shirt. Don’t enter the start chute but follow the signs at the warm up area when you want to start running. You can join the fast track queue and be brought right to the front

If you bought your ticket before September 18, your Race Pack will have been sent and should be delivered to the address you provided at registration before the event. If you bought your ticket on or after the September 19, an email will be sent out detailing where to pick your Race Pack up from on the event day

Tickets are still on sale for the event and can be purchased on the day. For information on how to sign up, visit: www.thecolorrun.co.uk

Participants will be covered head-to-toe in kaleidoscopic coloured powder as they run through the route before eventually crossing the finish line and joining thousands of fellow attendees at the Finish Festival, where the party continues.

With a live set from DJs and MCs getting the party started and the mass ‘Color Throws’, a multicolour free-for-all where all runners come together to throw coloured powder over each other, it’s set to be a day to remember.

Local Brighton bakery Angel Food Bakery has created a limited edition batch of rainbow cupcakes to celebrate The Color Run Brighton returning to the city. The first 200 Color runners to visit the shop on Market Street after the run can get their hands on a free rainbow-inspired cupcake for their efforts.

The race raises funds for children's charity the NSPCC.

Kate Hershkowitz, community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “The Color Run is such an incredible event. It really is the happiest 5k run on the planet. And you don’t even need to run it to be part of it.

“There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. There will be an all-new Cloud Foam Zone, unicorn mascots and awesome new colours at the classic 'Color Zones'.

“As the official charity partner for The Color Run 2017, we'd love you join our team and help us raise over £160,000 to help us fight for every childhood. Sign up today and make your place count for vulnerable children across the region.”

More information can be found on The Color Run UK Facebook page or on Twitter by following @TheColorRunUK