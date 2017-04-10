Search
Tesco recalls ready meal over allergy fears

Tesco has recalled its Finest Crab and Chilli Linguine because it has been mis-packed with Tesco’s Finest Spaghetti Carbonara.

This means that milk and egg are not declared on the label, leading to a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or to egg.

The 350g pack, with a use-by date of 5 April 2017, also contains pork which is not declared on the label.

No other Tesco products are known to be affected.

A Tesco statement read: ”If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or to egg do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”