Teen cyclist seriously hurt in fall

An 18-year-old Worthing cyclist has been seriously hurt after a fall this morning.

Sussex Police said: “At 10.50am on Thursday (1 June) an 18-year old Worthing man was riding a cycle down Bost Hill, High Salvington, with two friends when he fell from the cycle and sustained a serious head injury. He was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

“No update on his condition has been received at this time. There is no report of any other vehicle being involved.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Verve.

“You can also contact the police via https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse.”

Bost Hill has been blocked off by police cars where it meets the A24.