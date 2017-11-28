T20 fixture list revealed for Sussex Sharks

Sussex fans can start to plan their 2018 diairies after the announcement of next summer’s T20 Blast fixtures.

It has also been revealed that, as well as being the venue for Finals Day on Monday, August 27, the 1st Central County Ground will host a Southern Vipers Kia Super League (KSL) group match for the very first time.

Sussex Sharks’ T20 Blast campaign of 14 matches will run from Wednesday, July 4, until Friday, August 17. All seven home games will take place at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove - which means no T20 game at Arundel this time. Three of the home games will be Friday night affairs.

Sussex start their T20 season with a run of three away games, however. A trip to Chelmsford to take on Essex Eagles (Wednesday 4 July) promises to be a lively way to kick-start a week-long road trip, which also includes stops in Cardiff (Sunday 8 July) and Southampton (Thursday 12 July).

That Thursday night derby against Hampshire is sure to raise the pulse ahead of Sussex’s first home game the very next night against another local rival, Surrey (Friday 13 July). It’s hard to imagine a better way to raise the curtain at Hove and anticipation will be sky-high following Sussex’s thumping eight-wicket win last season.

A two-week pause for players and fans alike to catch their breath follows, before the Sharks resume their campaign with a trip to neighbours Kent for a soirée in Canterbury (Friday 27 July)

The run of local derbies is concluded with El Clasicoast when Hampshire make the trip along the ‘Great Ocean Road’ (M27/A27) to Hove on the afternoon of Sunday 29 July.

The week after sees back-to-back midweek games at home to Gloucestershire (Wednesday 1 August) and away at Lord’s (Thursday 2 August), where the Sharks will be looking to avenge this year’s agonising defeat against Middlesex.

Sussex’s itinerant start means they have the advantage of playing four of their last six fixtures at home. The first of these sees the Sharks entertain Somerset at Hove on Sunday 5 August.

A trip to the Oval on the evening of Thursday 9 August is followed immediately by another legendary Friday night at the 1st Central County Ground. The atmosphere should be especially electric with Kent Spitfires the visitors (Friday 10 August).

On the following Tuesday (14 August), fans are in for a mid-week treat bang in the middle of the school holidays. Not only are Sussex taking on Glamorgan under the lights at Hove, but straight before the ground will host the KSL clash between Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.

Sussex’s South Group campaign ends with another set of fixtures on consecutive evenings. The Sharks head to Bristol for a match with Gloucestershire on Thursday 16 August, before returning to Hove for their final home match against Middlesex on Friday 17 August.

After that - and if all goes to plan – Sussex Sharks will turn their attention to the quarter finals which will be held between the Thursday 23 – Sunday 26 August and then Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday 15 September.

Supporters can watch all seven of Sussex Sharks’ home games and the Southern Vipers match at Hove for one great price with the T20 Blast Pass, which is on sale from Monday 4 December. Full information is available here.

Sussex’s 2018 Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures will be announced at 11am tomorrow (29 November).

Sussex Sharks 2018 T20 Blast Fixtures:

Wed 4 Jul: Essex Eagles vs. Sussex Sharks, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (Floodlit)

Sun 8 Jul: Glamorgan vs. Sussex Sharks, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Thu 12 Jul: Hampshire vs. Sussex Sharks, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (F)

Fri 13 Jul: Sussex Sharks vs. Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (F)

Fri 27 Jul: Kent Spitfires vs. Sussex, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (F)

Sun 29 Jul: Sussex Sharks vs. Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Wed 1 Aug: Sussex Sharks vs. Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (F)

Thu 2 Aug: Middlesex vs. Sussex Sharks, Lord’s, London (F)

Sun 5 Aug: Sussex Sharks vs. Somerset, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Thu 9 Aug: Surrey vs. Sussex Sharks, The Kia Oval, London (F)

Fri 10 Aug: Sussex Sharks vs. Kent Spitfires, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (F)

Tue 14 Aug: Sussex Sharks vs. Glamorgan (double-header with Southern Vipers vs. Surrey Stars), The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (F)

Thu 16 Aug: Gloucestershire vs. Sussex Sharks, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (F)

Fri 17 Aug: Sussex Sharks vs. Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (F)

Thu 23-Sun 26 Aug: Quarter Finals, TBC

Sat 15 Sep: Finals Day, Edgbaston, Birmingham