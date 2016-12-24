Sussex Police launches campaign to prevent domestic abuse

This week has seen the launch of Operation Ribbon which is Sussex Police’s campaign to prevent and help those affected by domestic abuse.

It runs until December 31 and involves dedicated cars responding to incidents, proactive visits to suspects on bail for a domestic abuse offence, as well as a range of awareness-raising videos.

The videos provide information on what resources are available to support victims and include two police domestic abuse investigators talking about what to expect when you report an incident. They also include messages from key staff including a call handler and custody officer.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating effect on families from all walks of life and must remain a priority for everyone.

“All too often the onus is put on the victim to report and so I fully support the proactive preventive work that Sussex Police is doing during the holiday period in order to protect the vulnerable in our society.

“I hope that, by having dedicated police officers wearing video cameras visiting those who are known to the authorities for abusing their partners, innocent people will be able to enjoy a peaceful and happy Christmas and New Year.

“I am extremely grateful to the officers and staff who will be working over the festive season and helping those victims who have the courage to contact Sussex Police and seek help.

“For anyone concerned about domestic abuse or other crimes this Christmas and New Year please see my Safe Space website which provides direct access to help and support for victims and witnesses of crime in Sussex.

“There is still time to take part in the precept consultation. I am asking residents if you would be prepared to pay an additional average of £5 per household in your annual police precept to fund 100 more officers and specialist staff.”

Brighton & Hove City Council’s snow and ice page is here, East Sussex County Council’s is here and West Sussex County Council’s is here.

The NHS also provides useful information, including Brighton & Hove Clinical Commissioning Group which has a special website showing services by location here. The national NHS severe weather page is here.

