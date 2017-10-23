Sussex Police give home safety warning as clocks go back

The clocks go back next week and the message from Sussex Police is to keep a light on and stay secure.

In the early hours of Sunday (October 29) the clocks change and this is the time of year there is an increase in burglary as the nights lengthen and daylight hours shorten.

Sussex Police has launched a social media campaign to show how residents can bolster their home security with some practical crime prevention advice and highlight the impact of burglary can have.

The aim is to emphasise the dire and sometimes heart-breaking effects a burglary can have on a person who has experienced it by sharing their personal story.

These stories are complemented with helpful and practical tips to help safeguard your home against burglary. Everyone in the community can help prevent burglary by looking out for each other.

Between September 2016 and September 2017 there were on average 680 burglary offences per month across the force. This total includes both residential and non-residential burglaries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry, Sussex Police burglary prevention lead, said: “The change of season not only brings longer evenings but the opportunity to be out celebrating bonfire events and Halloween activities.

“Be mindful that your home could be vulnerable to burglary if it isn’t protected. The best defence against burglary is prevention.

“Burglary isn’t only about the physical act of someone breaking in and stealing material possessions. It can have a profound and lasting emotional effect on the victim.”

Crime prevention advice is available at: www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/

Residents can register belongings on the Immobilise national property register. It’s free and takes just a few minutes, and if valuables are stolen it will allow the victim to tell the police, their insurer and secondhand traders to assist in recovering the property and catching the thief.

Find out more at: www.immobilise.com

Communities can work together to prevent crime. By joining an existing Neighbourhood Watch scheme or becoming a NHW co-ordinator your community can be stronger together. To find out more about NHW, visit: www.ourwatch.org.uk

You can also be kept up to date by joining Sussex Police’s Community Message service, In the Know, which will keep you abreast of latest news in your police district. Find out how to join at: www.intheknow.community/