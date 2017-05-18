Support for deaf children as roadshow visits Lancing

Deaf pupils and their hearing friends have been learning top tips for the playground as part of a roadshow visit.

Schools in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Steyning have been working together for more than a year to help pupils who have problems with hearing.

Globe Primary Academy, in Irene Avenue, Lancing, hosted the National Deaf Children’s Society Roadshow on Thursday and affected pupils from a number of schools were able to visit.

The children saw how vibrating alarm clocks help deaf children get to school on time as part of workshops about the difficulties that deaf children often face.

Hearing friends, teachers and parents also learned some practical tips on how best to communicate with a deaf child, like facing the person when speaking, speaking one at a time and never giving up.

As well as teaching key skills, the National Deaf Children’s Society showcased the latest technology and equipment available for deaf children.

This ranged from flashing doorbells and vibrating alarm clocks, to Bluetooth neckloops that can make it easier to listen to an iPod or a mobile phone.

Jamie Chivers, outreach officer for the National Deaf Children’s Society, is deaf himself and drives the roadshow vehicle, an eight ton purple lorry that turns into a high tech classroom.

He said: “Deaf children can do anything other children can do, given the right support.

“A visit from the roadshow can make a real difference for a deaf child struggling with confidence, independence or communication and the more we can do to spread deaf awareness and information, the better.”

The roadshow is continuing its tour of the UK by heading on to London.

Schools and community groups can get further information about arranging a visit from Kerry Ross on Kerry.Ross@ndcs.org.uk or by calling 020 7014 5924.

The National Deaf Children’s Society is the leading charity dedicated to creating a world without barriers for deaf children and their families.

There are more than 45,000 deaf children in the UK. The National Deaf Children’s Society helps deaf children and young people thrive by providing impartial, practical and emotional support to them and their families, and by challenging governments and society to meet their needs.

For more information, visit www.ndcs.org.uk.

