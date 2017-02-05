Stunning four bed semi-detached Victorian house

This stunning semi-detached Victorian house in Shoreham was built around the start of the 20th century.

The property, in Southdown Road, has ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, 25ft lounge, 15ft dining room, play room, inner hallway, shower room, kitchen and conservatory.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a rear roof terrace.

Outside, the 37ft front garden has lawn and patio areas, as well as an off-road parking area.

The stunning 147ft east-facing rear garden has lawn and patio areas with two sheds, a greenhouse and courtyard area.

There is also a bricked off-road parking area leading to a double garage.

Price OIEO £900,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk