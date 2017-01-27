Stunning contemporary house

This stunning, contemporary architect-designed detached house is located on the foreshore on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Old Fort Road, benefits from breathtaking south-facing views of the beach and sea throughout.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, guest suite with en-suite bathroom, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms, office/bedroom six, inner hallway, indoor gym/bedroom seven, family bathroom and a utility room.

On the first floor there is a living room with south-facing balcony, kitchen and a cinema room.

The master bedroom is on the second floor and benefits from superb panoramic views, an en-suite bathroom and balcony.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to softwood decking with a sunken five-seater hot tub, artificial grass area and direct access to the beach.

The integrated garage is approached by a driveway to the front with off-road parking for four cars.

There is also a raised vegetable and herb garden, and a potting shed.

Price £1,899,950.

For more information contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents on 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk