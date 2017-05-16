Students rewarded for contributions and achievements

More than 500 students from Steyning Grammar’s sixth form college gathered to mark the formal end of the academic year last week.

The college reflections service, held on Friday (May 5) presented students with awards for characteristics such as self-control, curiosity and the ability to understand others.

Head teacher Nick Wergan opened the celebrations with his thoughts on the widely recognised characteristics of the students.

He said: “You are 21st century citizens. You are born into a world where having a black president in America is normalised not a momentous achievement, where gay marriage is already legal, you don’t remember 9-11.

“You are prudent but entrepreneurial, you know uncertainty as you have grown up in it, and you have higher expectations of the world than it is now, you are intolerant of inequality. You will create the jobs you want to work in, and one day I hope I will work for you.”

Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form College celebrated another record charity fund raising year with more than £11,060 raised for their chosen charities: NSPCC, Comic Relief, Macmillan Cancer Trust, Cancer Research UK, East Clayton farm Project, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Meningitis Research Foundation and Right to Play.

Mrs Sally Randall, director of the Sixth Form College (Assistant Head), said: “I am always amazed at how much we acknowledge and applaud in these two hours.

“The awards, presentations and performances represent so much of what make Steyning Grammar school such a wonderful place to be.

“However, I would add that it is this shared sense of excitement and enthusiasm for all that we do, each day, which is much more important than any one prize or trophy. At Steyning we are a strong and inclusive community – this is our great strength and it does not happen by accident. Every individual contributes to our success as a collaborative college. We thank each and every one of you.”