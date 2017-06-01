Student DJ wows judges to perform at Wild Life Festival

A student DJ has wowed the judges to win a coveted performance slot at Wild Life Festival next weekend.

Henry J, whose real name is Henry Gunter, beat several other contenders to perform on the Kopparberg Urban Forest stage alongside some of his favourite DJs on Saturday, June 10.

Wild Life Festival is just around the corner

He said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the news: “I certainly had to read the email back to myself a few times.

“I first got my love of disco, house and techno music at university, when I started going out in Brighton and experiencing all it has to offer.

“Some of my favourite and most inspirational DJs include Jackmaster, The Black Madonna, Denis Sulta, Horse Meat Disco and Romare, so it’s amazing to be sharing a stage with some of them. Bring on Wild Life 2017!”

The festival will take place tomorrow and Saturday at Shoreham Airport, with big names including pop stars Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson, ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan, rappers Dizzee Rascal and Stormzy, and Brighton DJ Fatboy Slim.

Henry, a University of Sussex student from Shoreham, entered the competition by posting his hour-long DJ set on Twitter.

All entries were shortlisted by a panel of judges, including Herald and Gazette reporters Isabella Cipirska, Jennifer Logan, Elaine Hammond, James Butler and Stephen Wynn-Davies.

The final winner was chosen by Kopparberg UK and Disclosure, the electronic music duo which co-founded the festival with drum and bass band Rudimental.

Tickets for the festival are still available from wildlifefestival.com.