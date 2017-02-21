Strong winds forecast as Sussex is set to catch the edge of Storm Doris

Sussex may be set to miss the brunt of Storm Doris, which is forecast to batter a large part of the UK on Thursday (February 23), but winds could still hit 50-60mph.

An Amber National Severe Weather Warning has been issued for wind with gusts expected to reach 60-70mph in northern England and Wales with the chance of some isolated gusts of up to 80mph.

However, the Met Office forecast for Sussex is light rain early on which will turn heavy as the winds pick up.

The cloud is due to pass mid-afternoon and the county could see some sunny intervals.

Currently the weekend forecast is for rain and breezy conditions on Saturday and a cloudy but dry day on Sunday.