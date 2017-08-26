Strong support for pushchair parking tests

A creative idea to keep pavements safe for prams and wheelchairs has received strong support from Shoreham residents.

Police in Hertfordshire have been wheeling a pushchair down pavements on their beat to check drivers are leaving enough space when they park.

Hertfordshire police officers using a wheelchair to test parking. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Chief Inspector Gerry McDonald said: “We have used both a pushchair and a wheelchair to demonstrate how difficult it is to navigate the pavement when cars are parking inconsiderately and dangerously.

“This is both a quality of life issue and a safety issue.

“When people who are pushing a buggy or a wheelchair, using a mobility scooter or holding a young child’s hand have to move into the road because the pavement is blocked, that is dangerous for both them and motorists.”

Drivers caught parking dangerously in Hertfordshire can be issued with fixed penalty notices of £30.

Could this work for Shoreham?

There certainly seems to be appetite for it.

In an online poll Shoreham readers showed support for the scheme, with 77 per cent in favour.

In a larger a poll of 260 people on the Worthing Herald website 90 per cent said they were in favour of a similar scheme.

Shelley Harris commented on the Herald’s Facebook page and said: “Yes, definitely. This happened to me today and I had to push my baby in a pram in the road.”

Lorri Boxall said: “I am in an electric wheelchair, and have often had to get off the pavement and into the road because of cars and wheelie bins blocking the pavement.”

However, Kay Wr, said: “Two sides of this. People still need to park.

“If they are going to get a ticket due to being on the path, they may park more onto the road.

“Great for wheelchair users and mums, until that wheelchair user or mum needs the fire truck to get to them but can’t travel through the roads.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said that they do not intend to introduce it in Shoreham.

Should the pushchair parking check scheme be introduced in Shoreham? If so, how should it be funded?

Email your views on the issue to news@shorehamherald.co.uk.