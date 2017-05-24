Street briefing in Shoreham follows reports of anti-social behaviour

Police are holding a street briefing to hear about residents’ concerns following reports of anti-social behaviour in Shoreham and Shoreham Beach.

Officers will be stationed in East Street between 10am and 11am, before moving to the southern end of the Adur Ferry Bridge, near the Waterside pub, between 11.30am and 12.30pm this Saturday (May, 27).

Councillors and members of the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will also attend.

PCSO Jamie Sanderson said: “We understand that anti-social behaviour can leave people feeling intimidated, angry and frightened, and we take it seriously.

“For this reason, we have increased local patrols where possible.

“If you see any anti-social behaviour please report it to us via 999, 101, or sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online.

“The information we receive from people plays a huge part in enabling us to catch criminals, therefore making Shoreham a safer place to live.

“No information given is ignored as we use it to develop the bigger picture and when the time is right we will take action.”

An Adur District Council spokesperson said: “Street briefings are sometimes held by Sussex Police to give the community the opportunity to engage with local officers and share any concerns they have about crime or anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We work closely in partnership with the Adur and Worthing neighbourhood policing team and will be attending to promote ways to report anti-social behaviour directly to the council and collect information from local residents that will enable us to understand the issues and identify any measures that the council can take.”

