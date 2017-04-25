Store recalls beans which may contain pieces of metal

Morrisons have recalled certain batches of its Trimmed Beans because they may contain small pieces of metal.

The 170g packs have ‘Display until’ dates of 22 April 2017, 23 April 2017 and 24 April 2017, so it is possible that shoppers could still have unused packs stored at home.

Morrisons said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”