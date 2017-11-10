Stone poppies 'planted'

Beautiful stone poppies will be placed around Southwick Green ready for Remembrance Day.

The children at Woodland Warriors Nature Club helped to decorate the stones.

Tracy Vise, who runs the club, said: "If anyone finds a stone, it would be lovely to see a photo - you can then choose to re-hide for someone else to find.

"If you decide to take it away, it would be lovely if you painted your own stone - any design, doesn't have to be a poppy - and hide it for someone else to find.

"The children aged five to ten amazed me with their knowledge of Remembrance Sunday."

Photos can be posted on Facebook on the Southwick Together public group or Wild About Nature public group.