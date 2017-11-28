Steyning prepares to get into the festive spirit

Steyning is getting into the festive spirit ahead of its annual late night shopping event.

On Wednesday, December 6, stalls, entertainment, street food and a fun fair will be taking over the High Street from 6pm to 9pm.

Most High Street businesses will also be staying open for late night shopping.

The Steyning and District Business Chamber has been raising funds throughout the year to host the event as a huge amount of money is required to fund the lights.

They have relied heavily on donations to make the lights and shopping event happen every year.

Almost all the money raised towards the lights and late night shopping event is down to the generosity of the traders, residents and Chamber members who organise each of the fundraising events, provide donations, raffle prizes and electricity to power the lights and stalls.