Steyning Festival will be ‘too good to miss’

Organisers of Steyning Festival have offically announced the dates for next years event.

Run entirely by volunteers, the biennial festival will start on Saturday, May 26 and will run for two weeks before finishing on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Steyning Festival 2016. Picture: Christine Aubrey

The last Steyning Festival, held in 2016, featured speakers including Craig Charles, Vince Cable, Frank Gardner, Julia Donaldson, the Comedy Store Players and Artificial Intelligence.

It also featured theatre trails, art, music, dance, children and a little something for everyone.

Organisers have said the festival will be ‘different next year’ and have asked people to suggest ideas of what they would like to see or hear.

Chairman of Steyning Festival Christine Aubrey said: “The fame is spreading. The sparks of creativity are stirring. The fun is getting ready to burst forth.

“The planners are pondering, rising from their slumbers in the deep, dark hours of the night, thinking feverishly, turning over in their minds who should be invited this time to make the festival even bigger, even better than last time.

“It’s a happy band to join and there’s much to do.

“Put the holiday on hold, and make a note of it. It’s simply too good to miss.”

