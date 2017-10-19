Steam train on Saturday: Where can you see it?

Fancy a bit of trainspotting this Saturday?
A 90-year-old steam engine will be passing through much of Sussex, giving residents a chance to glimpse a piece of history.
The Royal Scot locomotive will be travelling from London Victoria to Bognor Regis on Saturday morning.
Heading south down the main line to Brighton – the route of the famous Brighton Belle – the train will stop at Haywards Heath and Preston Park.
It will then make its way along the coastal rail line to Bognor Regis, arriving about 1.09pm.
Tickets for the journey are available here.
Want to see it as it passes by?
Here are some estimated timings, according to realtimetrains:
Haywards Heath – 11.39am
Burgess Hill – 11.51am
Preston Park – 11.58am
Hove – 12.15pm
Shoreham – 12.21pm
Worthing – 12.29pm
West Worthing – 12.31pm
Angmering – 12.38pm
Arundel Junction – 12.43pm
Ford – 12.46pm
Barnham – 12.50pm
Bognor Regis – 13.09pm
