St Bernard joins in festive celebration

A care home in Steyning has raised more than £800 with a Christmas fête.

Residents at Croft Meadow, in Tanyard Lane, made snow globes and tree decorations for the craft stall, and there were cakes and a raffle to add to the atmosphere.

Family and friends were invited to join in the festive celebrations, which were raising money to boost the residents’ social fund, with a donatin to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

The home also had a special visitor to its grotto on the day Leonard, a two- year-old St Bernard dog. Leonard was rescued from Serbia, having been found chained up and living off corn, and now lives a life of luxury in Hove. Leonard regularly visits Croft Meadow and residents look forward to making a fuss of the Swiss dog.

Sharalee Thrumble, manager, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon and the staff worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone had a great time, especially Barbara and Anita, our activities co-ordinators.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.