Sponsored walk will help fund acting dream

Jamie Cranfield is launching a fundraising campaign to help him follow his dreams.

The 20-year-old from Shoreham has always had a passion for performing and is currently studying acting at university.

Jamie Cranfield as The Milky Bar Kid in Adur Theatre Company's Calamity Jane in 2012. Picture: Stephen Goodger S51824H12

He has been offered a place at the Academy of Performance Training in Guildford in October and is now doing fundraising events to help raise money for the course.

Jamie said: “This course will strengthen and develop my performance skills so I can go on to work in the industry.

“I have always had a passion for performing because it has always helped me gain confidence in myself and helped me accept who I am. From a young age, I was performing with local amateur drama groups and getting involved in anything that involved drama.

“By attending APT, I would hope to achieve a stronger core strength and physical stamina, improved vocal technique including diction and clarity, and a better understanding of what the industry wants.

“The money needs to be raised by the end of August so I can pay the training centre for the year.”

His first event is a sponsored walk from Littlehampton to Brighton and Jamie has set up a GoFundMe page to boost his fundraising.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.