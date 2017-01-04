Special appeal for trio in twilight years

Three dogs with a combined age of 217 are being overlooked at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Staff would love to find homes for Prince, Kelsey and Solomon, so they have put out a special appeal.

Prince, nine, has responded well to training

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “As much as staff are enjoying the presence of these lovable elderly residents, we would love to see Kelsey, Solomon and Prince rehomed so they can enjoy the remainder of their days with a loving family.

“The Christmas period sees an influx of people handing over unwanted or abandoned dogs, with many people not fully factoring in the lifelong commitment of owning a dog.

“Unfortunately, mature dogs tend to get overlooked in kennels in favour of younger, sprightlier dogs, however these adorable canines still have a lot of love and life to give.

“Dogs Trust never puts a healthy dog to sleep so we will care for them for as long as it takes to find their perfect home. We sincerely hope they find a loving home to spend their twilight years.”

Solomon has learned how to bark on command

In stark contrast to the average stay of 36 days for Dogs Trust residents, the elderly canines have spent a total of 1,776 days in kennels at the Brighton Road centre. Longest-serving resident Prince has just spent a fifth Christmas with the charity.

Labrador cross Kelsey was handed over at the age of 13 due to her owner’s change in circumstances.

Crossbreeds Solomon and Prince, both aged nine, have proved you can teach an old dogs new tricks as they have responded well to training, with Solomon even learning how to bark on command.

Contact the team on 0300 3030292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

