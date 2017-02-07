Spacious three bed maisonette in excellent order

This particularly spacious three double bedroom first and second floor maisonette is in the sought-after Poets District of Worthing.

The property, in Browning Road, comes with the benefit of a share of the freehold and is in excellent decorative order.

Internally from the entrance hall there is a front door leading to stairs to the first floor landing with understairs study area, good-size south-facing lounge/diner, modern kitchen with butler sink unit, two double bedrooms and modern bathroom with shower over the bath.

On the second floor is the master bedroom with built-in storage and a modern en-suite shower room.

Externally the property comes with a small front garden.

Shops in Tarring Road are a short walk away and Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is approximately three quarters of a mile away.

The nearest station is West Worthing which is approximately a third of a mile away. Bus services run nearby.

Price £279,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk