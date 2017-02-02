Spacious chalet bungalow

This spacious four bedroom, two reception room detached chalet bungalow is in a highly sought-after area in Goring.

The property, in Walpole Avenue, is in the West Park School catchment area with Goring Road shops only a short walk away and the seafront close by.

Internally there is a spacious hallway with a lounge located at the front of the property, dining room with sliding doors onto the conservatory, fitted kitchen with a door onto the utility room, and a bathroom.

There are two bedrooms downstairs and two further bedrooms on the first floor with a WC.

Externally the property has a west-facing rear garden with access to the garage, off-road parking at the front and laid to lawn at the front of the property.

Price £450,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk