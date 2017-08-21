Southwick show ‘best this year’

Have your say

Almost 300 entries were on display at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s 99th summer flower show.

Dave Vivash, who judged the flowers, fruit and vegetables on Saturday, said it was the best show he had seen this year and he was very impressed with the standard of exhibits.

Alasdair MacCulloch went away with six trophies. Picture: Peter Cripps 19-8-17 (02)

The weather stayed dry as a steady stream of visitors to Southwick Community Centre enjoyed the colourful displays of flowers, including dahlias, chrysanthemums and gladioli, as well as mouth-watering cookery exhibits and beautiful vegetables.

Out on the lawn, visitors browsed charity stalls, while entertainment was provided by Southwick Ukulele Players.

The society was pleased to welcome two new exhibitors, who both won awards – Alan Andrews received the Percy Fowler Memorial Salver for best trug and Charles Ashby took home the National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal.

John Cole and Jayne Pumfrey shared the Gorringe Challenge Cup. Jayne also won the Doris Fothergill Memorial Trophy, while John also won the Harold Catton Cup and National Dahlia Society Silver Medal.

Other cup winners were Ian Swyer, GH Alderton Challenge Cup; Julie MacCulloch, Blanche Sheppard Memorial Trophy and Flinn Challenge Cup; Alasdair MacCulloch, Frampton Rose Bowl, Elder Cup, Chatfield Cup, Southwick Gladiolus Shield, Banksian Medal and British Gladiolus Society best exhibit; Helen Swyer, Betty Collins Memorial Trophy; Gordon Welfare, Begonia Cup, Leslie Allebone Cup and Eric Kiaer Trophy; Carol LathLeiff, Harvey Bowl and Jubilee Cup; Margaret Martin, Albert Pettit Memorial Cup.

There was a super display of vegetable art from Glebe Primary School and Church Lane Nursery, along with a celebration of Glebe Primary’s gardening club achievements this year.

The autumn show will be on October 28.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday each month in the Garden Room at Southwick Community Centre. Visit www.sfhorticulturalsociety.org.uk for more information.