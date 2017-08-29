Southwick Players’ president steps down

Nigel Bubloz has seen The Southwick Players go from strength to strength over the past seven years.

He has won acclaim for his dedication to the role of president over that time but has now decided to stand down.

Nigel Bubloz in his first role on stage, a tourist in Lettice and Lovage in April 2015

Nigel said he had mixed feelings about leaving the key role but confirmed he would remain an active member of the Players, just taking a step back to concentrate on the work he does backstage.

He said: “During my tenure, I have taken the view that the role of president is one of co-ordination and encouragement.

“This has meant ensuring that dedicated people feel valued and can share the benefits of a job well done when working on our productions.

“I have continually endeavoured to introduce new people to the group, that bring fresh ideas and concepts. This includes new directors and backstage people, ensuring that they can operate in harmony with our existing teams.

“We always welcome anyone skilled, or willing to learn, in areas like stage set building, lighting and sound, costumes, props, publicity and indeed every skill that is needed to put on a professional-looking production.

“This can be challenging when all our people are volunteers, and giving up their spare time. This has meant that we have produced many shows that I am extremely proud of, and shall remember for years to come.”

At the Players’ annual meeting on Thursday, Harry Atkinson was elected as the new president.

The committee issued a statement saying: “The company as a whole and specifically the committee would like to thank Nigel for a job brilliantly done for those seven years.

“His eye for detail, his enthusiasm, his clear head, his farsightedness and quite frankly his pure dedication have been second to none. All of this has been crucial in seeing the Players go from strength to strength during his tenure.”

Nigel has had a long association with Southwick Players, a company which has been producing community theatre since 1935, but it was only two years ago that he made his debut appearance on stage.

Up until then, he was usually found backstage, moving sets, placing props, producing shows, carrying out company business and attending meetings for the Players.

He took to the stage at The Barn Theatre in the role of a tourist in Lettice and Lovage in April 2015.

Nigel said: “I watched our extremely talented acting members deliver some amazing shows from the wings backstage and decided it was time I had a go myself.

“It is quite a different experience actually, being part of the cast, and rehearsing together has been great fun and really opened my eyes to the dedication of our cast and our directors.”

Nigel was named Players’ Player at the SPOSCARS, the company’s annual awards ceremony, in February for his outstanding contribution.

He added: “I have always considered it an honour to have held the office, and amazed that I have been allowed to get away with it for so long.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved but I do feel it is time for me to hand over to someone with fresh ideas that will lead this excellent group onward to even greater things.

“My first job is to continue with production of our latest show, Goodnight Mr Tom, from September 13 to 16.”