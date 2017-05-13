Southwick Beer Festival set to feature choice of 60 ales and ciders

The 14th annual Southwick Beer Festival is set to take place later this month.

The event, which will be hosted on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, will feature more than 60 real ales and ciders, as well as music and food. Hosted at Southwick Community Centre, the festival will feature a choice of 40 ales carefully selected by Steve Bennett from the Camra award-winning Stanley Arms, as well as a large selection of ciders, including some local specialities. Local cider makers will be at the festival for special “Meet the Makers” sessions. Piglets Pantry, of Amex Stadium fame, will be providing home cooked food as well as the return of the Festival BBQ with locally produced burgers and jumbo sausages from a local butcher.

The bands booked for this year will include Burning Organ on Friday evening. On Saturday afternoon, The Skaletons marching Ska band, who have supported Madness, will be entertaining in the garden. KXB, rock legends and Beer Festival icons, will be ending the festival on Saturday evening.

The Friday evening session will take place from 6pm-11pm. The Saturday afternoon session will be open from 12-5pm, and the festival will reopen on the Saturday evening from 6pm-11pm. Tickets for all sessions are £6 in advance, £7 on door or £15/£18 for all sessions.

Tickets are available on 01273 597094, online at www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk or at the Centre Office.

Individuals and local businesses are being invited to sponsor a cask. Sponsors get their name and logo on a cask and complimentary tickets for a session of their choice. For more information, email enquiries@southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk.

