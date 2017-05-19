Southwick Badgers win regional heats

Young St John Ambulance volunteers from Southwick are celebrating after winning the regional heats of the charity’s national first aid competition.

The First Aid Challenge, held in Guildford, is designed to help the young volunteers maintain their essential first aid skills so they can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

The winning Southwick Badgers were Isabelle Lindley, nine, and Jessica Redgrave, eight. They had to treat a child who had been bitten by a dog in a park, then take part in an assortment of first aid activities, such as identifying first aid items and treatment positions.

Jo Gardner, St John Ambulance regional youth development manager, said: “All the teams that competed should be commended for the high standards of first aid displayed.

“It shows how hard they have worked to learn and master these skills.”

The categories were first aid for the Badgers, aged seven to ten, and emergency care for Cadets, aged ten to 17.

The winning Cadets were Eleanor Tacon, 17, Ananya Saaj 16, Anneliese Jay, 17, and Megan Ginsberg, 15, from Guildford.

In the team test, the Cadets were faced with three casualties. The first was cooking over a stove when it exploded and sustained burns over their face, neck and arms. The second had partial burns on their arms and the third sprained their ankle when running to get help and suffered minor burns to their hands.

In the pairs test, the Cadets had to treat a child who was choking and a casualty who had fallen on glass and had a piece embedded in their hand.

St John Ambulance Cadets and Badgers are looking for more youth leaders to help supervise the young volunteers during their weekly, term-time meetings.

No previous experience is required as full training, including first aid, will be provided. For more information on volunteering opportunities, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.