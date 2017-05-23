Southwick Art Club annual exhibition

More than 100 paintings and other artwork will be displayed at Southwick Art Club’s annual exhibition over the bank holiday weekend.

Most of these will be on sale at very modest prices, with 20 per cent of the proceeds goes to the club to cover the running costs of the exhibition and weekly sessions.

President Robin Durant said: “We are a small, friendly club of amateur artists and annually we like to show our work to the public over a few days.

“Most of the paintings are for sale but there is no need to consider purchasing, just enjoy our work.

“The event gives our members, all local artists, the opportunity to showcase their work and gives members of the public the opportunity to find out more about the club and pick up, or commission, a beautiful and unique piece of art.”

The exhibition will be at the Deall Room at Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, Southwick, on Saturday, 10am to 7pm, Sunday and Monday, 10.30am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Members of the club will be there to greet visitors and answer any questions about the artwork or the club.