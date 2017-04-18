Southlanders mourn hard-working volunteer

Eric Weller, one of the Southlanders’ very active volunteers, has passed away.

He was heavily involved with all aspects of the community group, which is based in Southlands Ward in Shoreham.

Chairman Ann Martin said Eric visited Southlanders Community Café, at Milward Court, Wilmot Road, a few years ago to learn how to use computers and he became great friends with everyone.

“He worked tirelessly on the community allotment growing fruit and vegetables for the community right up until a few days before he passed,” she added.

“He was a very kind person and friendly to everyone. He went out of his way to help people. Eric took on any job that would assist in the smooth running of the group and community café.

“He undertook repairs and made things which would make life easier for other volunteers and visitors to the café alike. He assisted at all events, encouraging people to become involved with their community.

“He was a huge supporter in the fundraising for the sign and seat for Southlands Village Green in Williams Road.

“Eric was a very valued member of our team and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

