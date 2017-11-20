Southlanders’ fair is best yet

Members of Southlanders Community Group are celebrating after their best Christmas fair yet.

There was a fabulous festive atmosphere on Saturday at the Southlanders Community Café, in Milward Court, Wilmot Road, Shoreham.

Volunteer Nigel Carpenter SR1727909

There was great excitement when Santa arrived halfway through the community fair and started handing out chocolate treats.

Southlanders chairman Ann Martin said: “It really was our best-ever fair, in that we had a lot more visitors, especially children to see Santa.

“All it all it was a very successful day and we raised approximately £800 towards our annual hiring fees.

“Our grateful thanks goes to everyone who supported us with donated goods for sale and to those who came to buy them.

The Stride family with Santa SR1727902

“The cake stall sold out very quickly and all goods had been homemade and included gluten free Christmas cakes.”

The café provided a choice of burgers, homemade vegetable soup, gluten free options and hot drinks, and volunteers were kept busy for the whole of the event.

The raffle was supported by local businesses and raised more than £200. Mrs Martin said this support was ‘critical’ to the group’s fundraising.

There were real bargains to be had, with books selling at 20p each and many items on the bric-a-brac stall going for 50p or less.

There were more children than ever before visiting the Christmas fair SR1727895

The tables selling wooden crafts and a variety of homemade gifts were well attended, while St John Ambulance representatives were on hand, giving out leaflets with advice on what to do in an emergency.

Mrs Martin added: “Our volunteers wish everyone a merry Christmas and a reminder that the café will be open on Christmas Day for two hours from 10am to midday for anyone to pop in and have a cuppa and a biscuit.”