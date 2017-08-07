‘Something for everyone’ at 2017’s Shoreham Wordfest

Have your say

Shoreham Wordfest has launched its festival brochure for this year’s celebration.

This year’s festival of words will look back at the impact of the radical writers, artists and thinkers who lived in Sussex in the early 20th century, who were so influential on what is known as ‘Modernism’.

The event will also look at Sussex Moderns now; new writing, new thinking and how to make sense of a challenging and changing world.

Both then and now, the land and seascape around us provides an important inspiration and refuge.

The seventh Shoreham Wordfest is set to start on Thursday, September 28, with broadcaster and author Peter Owen-Jones.

Rosalind Turner, event organiser, said: “There is something for everyone in our autumn festival.”

Throughout Wordfest, there will be an exhibition, held at Skyway Gallery, showcasing photographs from Farley Arts Trust featuring many of the writers, artists and characters who lived in, or visited, Sussex during this explosion of Modernist art.

There will also be a play about the life of Lee Miller, and a special Wordfest tour of Farley Farm, a centre for the arts in Sussex.

The festival is set to feature new writers and writing opportunities, as well as a debate with political commentator Rafael Behr on how to negotiate the complex blurring of fact and fiction in the news.

For children and families there is a Michael Morpurgo play and a story telling session.

The Cabaret des Noctambules also promises to be a riotous evening of fun.

Shoreham Wordfest will also have a new, improved Poetry and Short Story Slam.

The last event, an evening with Attila the Stockbroker and Murray Lachlan Young, will be held on Thursday, October 19.

A great feast of readings, talks, walks, song and fun awaits.

For more information on the festival, which promises to be a great feast of readings, talks, walks, song and fun, visit the website at www.shorehamwordfest.com.

Tickets are available from Ropetackle Arts Centre.

To book, go to:ropetacklecentre.co.uk/wordfest or call into the Ropetackle box office on Little High Street, Shoreham.

For enquiries about any of the Wordfest events call Rosalind on 07974 443796 or contact the team via the website at shorehamwordfest.com.

