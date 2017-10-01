Skydive helps hospice

Former county council leader Graham Forshaw was in for the high jump – but all in a good cause.

The 79-year-old, of Parklands Avenue, Goring, signed up for a skydive from 10,000ft above Salisbury.

He made the jump on Friday with his grandson, Sam Hyde, of Adversane Road, Worthing.

Mr Forshaw, a member of Blind Veterans UK, said: “My aim was to raise funds for St Barnabas House hospice.

“St Barnabas offers specialist palliative care to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses. Other services include symptom management and pain relief, a day hospice and support for patients in their own homes.

“The generosity of local people means that 79 per cent of the total annual budget of £6million is raised from donations. But more cash is needed as demand for services expands.”

Mr Forshaw moved to Worthing from Manchester in 1945. After National Service with Royal Artillery in Cyprus and Germany, he worked in London, Lancing and Worthing.

He was elected to West Sussex County Council in 1977 and retired in June 2001 as leader. After retiring from politics, he worked as a freelance journalist.

Sam, who attended Worthing High School and is now studying economics at Chichester College, made the jump to celebrate his 19th birthday.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-forshaw to make a donation.