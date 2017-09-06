Shoreham Sea Scout leader raises thousands towards disabled lift at hut

A Sea Scout leader, who suffers from a muscle wasting condition, has completed a 37 mile cycle from Guildford to Shoreham.

Colin Strong, 50, of Corbyn Crescent, raised more than £8,000, which will be put towards making the 3rd Shoreham Sea Scout Hut in the Adur Recreation Ground – where the ride finished – more accessible for disabled people.

Colin thanked Dave Blythe from Giant bike store, scout leader Chris Davies and 16-year-old explorers Robert Dabourn and Barnaby Roberts for their support on the journey.

He said: “They were there for me just as it was getting tough.”

Before the ride, he said: “I was probably more nervous than when I started climbing at the bottom of Mount Snowdon!”

But Colin, who suffers from CMT, enjoyed the ride, which he completed in around eight hours, and said: “It was lovely, very picturesque.”

Bike specialists Giant Store Shoreham, in Little High Street, had given Colin a power assisted bike to borrow for the ride for free.

The ride has coincided with CMT awareness month, which is observed in September to raise awareness of the genetic condition.

