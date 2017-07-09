Shoreham school pupils set to perform Snoopy - The Musical

Children at Shoreham Beach Primary school are set to perform ‘Snoopy – The Musical’.

The show features some of Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters, including Woodstock, Linus and Peppermint Patty.

DM17632315a.jpg Snoopy cast at Shoreham Beach Primary. L to R Reuben Beales, 10, Mia Wilson, 10, Neelie Kisby, 11 and Josh Owens, 11. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170307-173829008

A total of 55 children from Years Three to Six will be taking part, acting, singing, tap dancing and doing backstage roles such as lighting and sound.

Bobby Wright, nine, said: “All the hard work has definitely paid off – Snoopy is great!”

Miss Woodman, headteacher, director and dance choreographer, said: “The show which features 15 songs does not really tell a story. We meet the characters as they move through a year, sharing their hopes, dreams and childhood worries in a humorous and sometimes poignant way.”

“The songs in the show are beautiful, and one in particular fits perfectly with our school vision and ethos – ‘Don’t Be Anything Less Than Everything You Can Be!’”

DM17632312a.jpg Snoopy cast at Shoreham Beach Primary. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170307-173818008

Angelica Lee-Hatala, nine, said: “It has been really nice to work with children from other year groups in our school and support the younger ones.

“But most of all I have loved speaking in an American accent!”

