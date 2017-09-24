Shoreham RNLI responds to three consecutive call outs

Shoreham RNLI has responded to three consecutive call outs today.

While completing a training exercise, crews were alerted to a boat which had gone over in water, between the Palace Pier and West Pier in Brighton.

A spokesman said: “Nobody was on the boat fortunately – a jet ski towed it over.”

Returning from Brighton, crews were alerted to a kite surfer in distress at the Widewater Lagoon in Lancing.

“He was rescued from the water and was taken back to the lifeboat station,” said the spokesman.

Approaching the station, crews were then alerted to a small boat near the harbour entrance, which had broken down.

“Two people were on board. The boat had experienced engine trouble,” said the spokesman.