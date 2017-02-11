Shoreham RNLI accept generous donation

Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station crew have accepted a £550 donation after a charity fund-raising event in Scotland.

While on holiday in Scotland the generous donor Sue Carter attended a fund-raising night at in Inellan, a village on the banks of the River Clyde.

During the evening there was auction of a VIP trip for two people to see a show during 2017.

Sue, who had been visiting friends in Dunoon, won the prize with a bid of £550. As one of the charities being supported was the RNLI, Sue decided to donate the fund to her local station in Shoreham.

Lifeboat coxswain Steve Smith said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Sue for thinking of her local RNLI lifeboat station when she was hundreds of miles away on a visit to friends.”

