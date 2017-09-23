Shoreham Port shows support for swimmers at river challenge

Shoreham Port showed support for the 5km River Adur Swim by authorising the use of the river as part of the event.

After being approached by Raw Energy Pursuits to discuss the swim, the team at the port were eager to learn more about the event and how they could support it.

Julian Seaman, harbour master and director of Marine Operations at Shoreham Port, said: “We were delighted to give this event the go ahead as it highlights the community spirit in the area and enables people to get together to support their loved ones who take part.”

During the 5km Fin-Swim, competitors of all abilities and fitness levels took part, with ages ranging from 16 to 74 years old.

Fin-Swimmers started first, where swimmers had the opportunity to swim in a pair of fins for a quick finish time, followed a few minutes later by swimmers of all abilities who benefitted from the faster current. Participants had to negotiate the numerous sandbanks in the river which presented more of an obstacle for the later swimmers as the river emptied due to the tide.

Mick Dicker, race organiser, said: “The overwhelming feedback has been really positive and there’s always such a friendly atmosphere and sense of fun and achievement which is what it’s all about. I have little doubt the event will soon rival our swim in the River Arun which has 500 competitors each year. The event worked so well with the support of the Port, the Harbour Master and local mariners.”

The first home in the ‘Just Swim’ category went to 17 year old Ella Corby from South Croydon Swimming Club, with an impressive time of 52 minutes and 28 seconds for just over three miles. Ella was over a minute ahead of top local swimmer Andy Tester (Worthing Swimming Club) who finished in 53 minutes and 57 seconds and Selsey’s Kevin Bradfield in 55 minutes and 51 seconds. In the Fin-Swim race Simon Wickenden from Brighton Tri Club was first across the line in just over an hour, followed by Steven Woodbridge (Worthing) and first female Mel Avery (Isleworth).

One of the outstanding performances of the day went to Para swimmer Nerys Pearce from Ascot, who finished as the second female and sixth overall in 59 minutes and 47 seconds. Nerys has recently been selected for the GB powerlifting World Championship Team but is regarded as one of the top swimmers in her class.

