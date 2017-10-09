Shoreham pool needs help to splash out on accessible facilities

A Shoreham leisure centre has launched a public appeal to help fund new accessible changing facilities at its swimming pool.

Impulse Leisure, in Kingston Broadway, Shoreham, is hoping to raise £18,000 to extend and improve the existing disabled changing rooms at Wadurs Swimming Pool, which are ‘small and increasingly unfit for purpose’.

The upgrade would help people like Ryan Locking, an incontinent wheelchair user who loves to swim and has been a regular user of Wadurs since he was three.

Now aged seven, Ryan has been unable to use the pool for the last year, because the centre’s inadequate facilities make it ‘a logistical nightmare’ – according to his aunt and carer, Tammy Wayne.

She said: “The changing room is far too small for two carers, Ryan and a wheelchair and there is nowhere to change him.

“He is too big for the baby changing mat and the only other option is to lay him on the floor.

“There are no lockers and nowhere to leave his wheelchair.

“Ryan would love it if a new changing room was built.”

Simon Bunn, centre manager, said: “We desperately need to refurbish the changing facilities at Wadurs, including our disabled toilet and changing room with a hoist and changing bed. Since it opened, our facilities have become less suitable for the needs of the community.

“Our small disabled changing room is far from adequate and does not offer an accessible or dignified facility for disabled users.”

Residents can help Impulse Leisure reach their target for the Changing Spaces, Changing Lives campaign by donating here

The scheme is part of a wider £150,000 refurbishment of the centre, including a new extension, which will be funded by Adur District Council and other funders.