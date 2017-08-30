Shoreham pair raise thousands for children’s hospice in son’s memory

A Shoreham couple have completed a 100km fundraising walk, raising £6,244 for the children’s hospice that cared for their son, Winston, who died aged three.

Rhiannon Fisher, 36, and Ric Preece, 34, finished the South Coast Challenge in aid of Chestnut Tree House in just 30 hours.

Rhiannon said: “There were some very difficult moments, especially during the night, but we just kept putting one foot in front of the other and thinking about the money people had raised for Chestnut, and of course we thought and talked about Winston a lot.

“He’s the reason we managed to finish the challenge.

“We had tremendous support from our family and friends along the way and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Read more about why the couple decided to take on the challenge here.

To donate to the cause, follow this link