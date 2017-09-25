Shoreham lifeboat responds to ‘flurry of calls’ while out training

A kitesurfer in trouble, a capasized catamaran and a boat with an engine failure were among a ‘flurry of calls’ the Shoreham lifeboat responded to while out training on Sunday morning.

The Shoreham all weather lifeboat was called three times while out on a training exercise in Shoreham on Sunday morning (September 24).

The first was to a report of a capsized catamaran with two people on board between the two piers at Brighton at 11.45am, a spokesman said.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene, the catamaran had been self-righted and the people were back on board, confirmed the spokesman.

However a nearby safety boat had suffered engine failure.

The crew checked all was ok with the catamaran and arranged for a nearby jet ski to tow the safety boat ashore.

The lifeboat was then called to a report of a kitesurfer in the water who was in trouble off Shoreham Beach at 12.10pm, according to the spokesman.

The crew pulled the man from the water and also rescued his kiteboard and took both on board.

The spokesman confirmed the man was ok.

As the lifeboat was making its way back into Shoreham Harbour, it was called to a small leisure boat with two people on board which had suffered engine failure at 12.40pm and was hitting the harbour wall.

The vessel was taken under tow up the river to the Surry Hard.

The lifeboat then returned to station.

Coxswain Steve Smith said: “We were carrying out one of our regular training exercises off Shoreham when a flurry of calls came in and the training was for real.

“We had a busy hour but everyone we rescued were ok.”