Shoreham lifeboat launched in gale-force winds after ‘hoax’ call

A mayday distress call received by Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat yesterday (Saturday October 21) is believed to have been a hoax.

The Shoreham all-weather lifeboat was launched in gale-force eight winds during Storm Brian to search sea around Brighton Marina around 2.30pm.

The lifeboat and its volunteer crew searcf the area between Brighton Palace Pier and the Marina in the severe conditions.

A spokesperson for Shoreham Lifeboat said: “After an hour no vessel or wreckage was found. The call was believed to be a hoax.”

The all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were also launched to a report of a person in trouble in the water in trouble between the piers at Brighton on Friday 20 October around 5.30pm but no one was found in distress.

Shoreham lifeboat second coxswain Simon Tugwell said: “We have launched in some pretty rough conditions at the weekend especially yesterday.

“We are always ready to respond to calls, whatever the weather, to save lives at sea.”