The Shoreham lifeboat has launched to help out a broken down yacht, the RNLI announced on Twitter this evening.

The spokesman described it as a ‘tow job’ south of Shoreham. It was deployed to a spot 22 miles south of Shoreham power station where the yacht, which had three people on board, was stranded. The inshore lifeboat towed it into Lady Bee Marina in Southwick where it was secured.