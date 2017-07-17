Search
Created with Sketch.

Shoreham lifeboat called out to ‘tow job’

The lifeboat was launched this evening. Picture: Shoreham RNLI

The lifeboat was launched this evening. Picture: Shoreham RNLI

0
Have your say

The Shoreham lifeboat has launched to help out a broken down yacht, the RNLI announced on Twitter this evening.

The spokesman described it as a ‘tow job’ south of Shoreham.